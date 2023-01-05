A road in North Yorkshire has been closed following a serious collision involving an HGV, which left one man trapped inside the vehicle.

The A169 near Goathland, in the North York Moors, remains closed on the morning of Thursday 5 January following the collision.

The single vehicle collision, which involved a HGV, happened on Wednesday 4 January at about 11:20pm on the A169 near Eller Beck Bridge - just north of RAF Fylingdales.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The road may be closed for some time while investigators complete their assessment of scene and to allow specialist recovery of the vehicle, which is a HGV.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called out along with ambulance crews at around 11:19pm on Wednesday 4 January to attend to a HGV which had left the road.

A spokesperson for the service said: "A HGV had left the road leaving one casualty trapped in the vehicle.

"Crews assisted ambulance crews in providing first aid care to the casualty.

"Crews extricated the male casualty from the vehicle using air bags and hydraulic cutting equipment before handing him into the care of ambulance crews to be transported to hospital."

