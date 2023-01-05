A disused fire station could be turned into a luxury hotel, if a dispute between police and a council can be resolved.

There are plans to turn the site in Newcastle city centre into a Hotel Gotham, a sister hotel to one in Manchester, where rooms cost up to £1,000 a night.

Plans were approved in 2021 for an £11.5m renovation of the empty Pilgrim Street station, which has not been used since 2005, that would transform it into a five-star venue.

The proposed 60-room hotel, which is not linked to the Gotham Town bar in Neville Street that closed in 2019, is part of a major overhaul of the entire Pilgrim Street area that will also see an HMRC office complex built.

The prospective tenants for the hotel, which would have a bar and restaurant open to non-guests, must first secure a licence from Newcastle City Council – and face opposition ahead of a hearing next week.

The local authority, Northumbria Police, and two city centre councillors have all objected to Hotel Gotham’s plans, with concern over its attempt to obtain a licence for late night refreshment that runs until 5am.

In documents published before a licensing hearing for the venue next Tuesday, police claim the hotel could have a “negative impact” on crime and disorder in Newcastle.

Monument ward councillor Teresa Cairns said selling hot food and drink until 5am “could contribute to a threat to public safety".

In his submissions ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, council licensing chief Jonathan Bryce said there had been “constructive dialogue” with Hotel Gotham but that the 5am request was “excessive”.

The regeneration of the site has been led by Taras Properties, the development vehicle of the billionaire Reuben brothers.

Their plans to breathe new life into the neglected Pilgrim Street have also included the building of the new Bank House office block and the creation of the massive Pilgrim’s Quarter development due to be completed by 2027.

