The family of a cyclist killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "much-loved" son, brother and uncle.

Liam Taylor, 30, died following an incident on Park Vale Road in Middlesbrough (near the Fire Station) on Monday 2 January.

The collision occurred at about 5pm and involved a green Audi and a cyclist.

Mr Taylor's family said: “Liam was a much-loved son, brother and uncle who sadly lost his life too soon.

“He will be missed by everyone who knew him. We would request privacy at this time to allow us to grieve.”

At the time of the collision, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information or CCTV/ dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 000957.

