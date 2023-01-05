Great North 10k back for 2023 with a new route

The Great North 10k is back for 2023 with a new route.

The annual event, which is set to take place on Sunday 2 July 2023, will see runners lining up on the famous Great North Run Central Motorway start line.

Once the starter’s gun goes, they will follow the first part of the Great North Run course across the Tyne Bridge, before looping back across the bridge in the opposite direction, and heading into the city centre.

Runners will then pass Grey’s Monument, Old Eldon Square and the Civic Centre before the final stretch along Great North Road and onto the Town Moor for the big grandstand finish.

Pictures from Great Run.

Paul Foster, chief executive of the Great Run Company, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this brand-new running experience, straight through the heart of our vibrant city centre.

“We’re excited to be able to offer even more runners the opportunity to run over the famous Tyne Bridge, while also seeing the sights of the city from a whole new perspective.

“We know from our experience in other locations, how special it is to run on closed roads, past city centre landmarks and we’re sure the spectator support will reflect Newcastle’s reputation as a warm and welcoming city.”

Runners will end the race on the Town Moor for the big grandstand finish. Credit: Great Run

Charlie Musson, brand and PR director at AJ Bell, said: “We’re really looking forward to being a part of this new and exciting chapter for the AJ Bell Great North 10K.

“It’s great to see events like this making the most of our incredible city centres as well as keeping people fit and healthy and supporting fundraising for so many good causes.

“We aim to make people feel good when they invest and we believe running can help do the same in their broader lives.”

The Great North 10K has launched in partnership with the Newcastle United Foundation- the official charity of Newcastle United. Credit: Newcastle United Foundation

The AJ Bell Great North 10K has launched the event in partnership with the Newcastle United Foundation- the official charity of Newcastle United.

Runners who choose to fundraise for the foundation will be given a special black and white striped run number in the clubs’ colours.

The foundation focuses on improving the lives of local children, teenagers, adults, families and the older generations, and aims to help people across the North East be more active and feel happier and healthier, through sport.

Brendan Foster, Founder- Great North Run.

Steve Beharall, chief executive of Newcastle United Foundation, said: “We are honoured to be official charity partners of the AJ Bell Great North 10k and to be at the beginning of a new era for this fantastic event and its runners.

“Our community work gives us a deep understanding of the North East, its people and their passion for the region.

"Incorporating so many iconic landmarks into this new course will provide an unforgettable running experience for those taking part and fundraising.

He added: “At Newcastle United Foundation, we are proud to align our commitment to providing life-changing opportunities for all alongside the Great Run Company and the AJ Bell Great North 10k.

"We look forward to seeing the North East community coming together for this amazing event.”

Runners and spectators alike will also be able to enjoy the Après Run village at the finish line which features charity stalls, retailers, street food vendors and the chance to try different sports games.

Entries for the Great North 10k before 9 January will be able to get a 20% early bird discount on the entry fee.

