Greggs reveal plans to open to cafe in Newcastle Primark store

High street bakery giant and North East native company, Greggs, have announced plans to open a Greggs cafe on the top floor of the Newcastle, Northumberland Street, Primark store.

The new cafe, named Tasty, will be the third Greggs cafe to open in the clothes retailer stores across country including Birmingham and London, Oxford Street.

Customers can expect the donut-themed eatery to offer all of the Greggs fan favourites including pasties and hot to-go food.

A Greggs spokesperson said: "We're excited to announce our third Tasty by Greggs café will be opening early 2023 in Primark's Northumberland Street, Newcastle store.

"We'll be able to share further information in the coming months."

The launch comes a year after it first announced its partnership with Primark, with the release of a limited edition fashion collection as well as the world’s largest Greggs cafe inside the Birmingham store.

Greggs announced the launched of their Primark partnership last year with a clothing range branded with the bakery's logo. Credit: Greggs

The new cafe will replace Costa Coffee shop, which is currently on the top floor of the Newcastle Primark store.

The coffee shop chain closed permanently on Wednesday 4 January to allow the new Tasty cafe to begin development.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the Costa Coffee situated in Primark in Newcastle has permanently closed as of Wednesday 4 January 2023 due to the lease ending.

"We are currently working with our team members on transfer opportunities to separate Costa Coffee stores in the area. We apologise for any inconvenience this store closure will cause.”

