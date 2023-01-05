Man, 70, taken to hospital in serious condition following a multi-car crash in Thornaby
A 70-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a multi-car crash in Thornaby.
It happened at around 10:46am on Thursday 5 January on Mitchell Avenue in Thornaby, near The Roundel Pub. The road remains closed.
The three-vehicle collision involved a Ford Focus, a Suzuki Swift and an MG.
A spokesperson from Cleveland Police said: "We were called at 10.46am this morning to a three-vehicle collision involving a Ford Focus, a Suzuki Swift and an MG on Mitchell Avenue in Thornaby.
"A 70-year-old man was taken to James Cook University Hospital in a serious condition."
Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed it attended the scene with two fire engines.
A spokesperson said one person was extricated from a vehicle before being treated by the North East Ambulance Service.
It also cleared debris and glass from the ground before leaving the scene at 11:19am.
It is understood the Great North Air Ambulance also attended the scene.
