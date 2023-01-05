A 70-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a multi-car crash in Thornaby.

It happened at around 10:46am on Thursday 5 January on Mitchell Avenue in Thornaby, near The Roundel Pub. The road remains closed.

The three-vehicle collision involved a Ford Focus, a Suzuki Swift and an MG.

A spokesperson from Cleveland Police said: "We were called at 10.46am this morning to a three-vehicle collision involving a Ford Focus, a Suzuki Swift and an MG on Mitchell Avenue in Thornaby.

"A 70-year-old man was taken to James Cook University Hospital in a serious condition."

Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed it attended the scene with two fire engines.

A spokesperson said one person was extricated from a vehicle before being treated by the North East Ambulance Service.

It also cleared debris and glass from the ground before leaving the scene at 11:19am.

It is understood the Great North Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

