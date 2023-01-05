A new play has been made about the history of Sunderland football club.

'The Sunderland Story', which opens at the Sunderland Empire later this year, tells SAFC's story - from the first trophy win, to the team’s legendary managers and scorers, including Watson, Stokoe, Reid, Cochrane, Campbell, and Gurney.

The stage show also aims to celebrate the biggest moments in SAFC’s history like the 1973 FA Cup, and the celebrations after the 2022 play-offs.

The show is said to pay tribute to all the Sunderland greats and supporters.

The Sunderland Story opens at the Sunderland Empire later this year. Credit: SAFC

Nicky Allt, Writer of The Sunderland Story said: “I can’t wait to bring this show to life. When they talk about famous fan bases around the World, Sunderland will always be in that conversation.

"Where football is lifeblood and everything to its people, that is the story of the Red and White stripes. Sunderland is passion.”

The play will show exclusively at The Sunderland Empire. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Marie Nixon, Theatre Director said: “We are absolutely delighted to be exclusively hosting The Sunderland story.

"This emotive production details such an important part in the formation of an incredible football club, the City of Sunderland and the people of Wearside’s history.

"To be able to bring SAFC’s devoted fans, young and old, into our historic theatre to relive this retelling of our history truly is a joy.”

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, SAFC Chairman said: “The 50th anniversary of our unforgettable FA Cup win represents a perfect opportunity to celebrate the moments and the people that have defined SAFC and the City of Sunderland over the past 143 years.

"I’m sure this project will be greeted with great passion from our supporters – young and old – and I look forward to joining them next May to relive our story in such a historic venue.”

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday 14 December.

