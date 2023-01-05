When does the Great North Run ballot open? Runners info and how to enter

The Great North Run is back in 2023 with its famous Newcastle to North Shields route which will see an estimated 60,000 runners line up for annual the half-marathon.

Here is everything you need to know about the 13.1 mile race and how to enter.

When does the ballot open?

The ballot for Great North Run entry opens on Monday 9 January at 10am and will close on Monday 20 February.

When entering the ballot entrants will be asked to submit payment details for the entry fee of £59 and for merchandise they may want to buy.

Organisers have said no funds will be removed from entrants accounts unless they are successful in the ballot draw.

Can I set a reminder?

Hopeful runners can register their interest for the Great North Run 2023 will receive an email when the event opens for entries online.

When do I find out?

All entrants of the ballot will receive an email around 5pm on Friday 24 February to let them know whether or not they have been successful.

What if I don't get a spot?

If you have been unsuccessful in the ballot you can still apply for a place in the event via one of the charities that have purchased a charity package.

The full list of those charities can be found on the Great North Run website.

Runners would need to contact a charity directly to ask for more information about securing one of their places.

Do I have to run for one of the charities listed?

If you manage to bag a spot to run in The Great North Run, you do not need to run for the associated charities listed on the entry form or website.

You can raise money for any charity/cause of your choice. All you need to do is contact your chosen charity directly and request a sponsorship pack.

What if I am successful?

If you’re successful in the ballot you are automatically allocated a place and organisers will contact you via email between February and September with pre-event information.

The route

Runners will line up on the famous Great North Run Central Motorway start line and work their way to South Shields.

Along the route participants can expect to see plenty of spectators, watering stations and even live music.

