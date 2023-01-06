A drug dealer who hid large amounts of crack cocaine inside chocolate kinder egg packaging has been jailed.

Connor Briggs, of Elswick, was sentenced to three years in prison at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday 5 January.

Officers searched a property in Newcastle on 7 December and found the Class A drug concealed in the Kinder Egg packaging, which is known for containing a toy surprise inside.

They also found a total of £5,260 in cash and a burner phone with a deal line.

The 22-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on 8 December last year.

He also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property in relation to offences from 18 May last year.

Speaking after Briggs was sentenced, Detective Sergeant Chris Johnson, of Northumbria Police, said: “We hope that this case serves as a reminder to anyone looking to make money from selling illicit substances in our communities that you will be vigorously pursued by our teams."

