The Hairy Bikers have paid a visit to a Michelin star restaurant in Northumberland as part of new TV series championing local produce.

Bikers Si King and Dave Myers went to Restaurant Hjem in Wall, near Hexham, to taste their menu which makes use of local produce and suggests other local suppliers they could use.

Restaurant Hjem opened in May 2019 by Swedish chef Alex Nietosvuori and Northumberland-born Ally Thompson.

The eatery is said to combine the best local and regional produce with Scandinavian values and cooking techniques.

Ms Thompson said: “It was a real pleasure to welcome Si and Dave to Hjem and serve them in our dining room. Although it was obviously a bit nerve wracking to have a film crew around, we had a lovely time.

“They were both so easy to get along with and they certainly know their food, so we were delighted to hear that they appreciated what we’re doing at Hjem.”

In the new BBC programme the bikers also invite the restaurant owners to nearby Healey Hall for a three-course meal to showcase the local suppliers they’ve found.

This includes wild salmon caught off the coast of Berwick-upon Tweed and a local fermented food company in Wallsend as well as chocolate treats from Morpeth.

Mr Nietosvuori said: “Using the very best local produce is at the heart of what we do in the kitchen at Hjem and we’re always looking for new ideas, so this series was a perfect match.

“It was a great to spend some time around a dining table with Dave and Si and we’re really looking forward to seeing the finished programme.”

