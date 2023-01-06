A man who died in an incident in the early hours of Wednesday has been named by police.

A murder investigation was launched following the death of 30-year-old Adam Thomson in Hartlepool.

Police were called to Sydenham Road, in Hartlepool at 3am on Wednesday 4 January.

Mr Thompson, who had a three-year-old daughter, died following the incident.

In a statement, his family said: “Adam was a much-loved father, son and brother who will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.

“He was a quiet lad, and a doting father to his three-year-old daughter. We are devastated to lose him so young.

“We would request privacy at this time to allow us to grieve.”

A man and a woman have been charged with murder.

Anthony Hadfield, 39, and Sarah Hadfield, 34, are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Friday 6 January.

The Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Inspector Stuart Hodgson thanked members of the community for coming forward with information to help the investigation.

Anyone who has information but hasn’t contacted police yet can do so by calling 101 quoting reference number 001829.

