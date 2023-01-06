A singer-songwriter from Sunderland has flown to the US for treatment for a rare brain tumour.

Faye Fantarrow, 20, has travelled to California on 6 January for the start of a clinical trial, after she was diagnosed with an aggressive glioma brain tumour at the end of the summer.

The talented young performer, who had been recently signed to Eurythmics star Dave Stewart's record label, has been trying to raise £450,000 for the treatment.

A Facebook post on the 'Fight for Faye' page said: "And Faye is off!

"This is for the initial stage of the trial. For those interested, her cells will be collected in much the same way you would donate blood. She will then return to the UK whilst those cells are made into fighter cells.

"Faye will return to the US at the first sign her tumours are growing to have the new fighter cells put back into her body to attack these brain tumours.

"Thank you so much to all who have made this initial stage possible. It is fantastic to be 50% of the way towards our fundraising target but that means we still have 50% to go. Let’s keep fighting."

Since her diagnosis, a huge fundraising drive with an aim of £450,000 was launched to pay for the treatment under a medical trial at City of Hope hospital in Duarte, California.

Ms Fantarrow's brain tumour is believed to be a rare consequence of radiotherapy, which she received after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia as a child.

She is currently signed to fellow Sunderland musician - and Eurythmics star - Dave Stewart’s record label, Bay Street Records.

Faye was recently signed to Dave Stewart’s Bay Street Records label. Credit: Faye Fantarrow

