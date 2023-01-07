A community boxing club in County Durham is aiming to help men break through the stigmas attached to mental health.

Brandon Boxing Club is providing free sessions to men in the local community who are struggling with their mental wellbeing.

Organisers say they want to create an inclusive space where men can feel able to talk about issues affecting them.

Alex Oliver runs the club and says boxing can be a meditative process which can help people gain focus and relieve stress - which can be particularly important following Christmas.

He said: " January's often a bad month, they've had Christmas, people maybe spent too much. It's good they know they can come down here, have a punch out, get a sweat on, might feel a bit of pain but feel better afterwards.

"If they want to speak to somebody, we've got a kettle in the kitchen, we can sit and have a cup of coffee, have a bit of crack, we're all here for the same reason."

Head coach, Alex Oliver. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

One of the coaches at the club was inspired to start the initiative after suffering from his own mental health issues.

Sam Reynolds took part today. He said: "Blokes who are struggling are more likely to come here because if anybody asks where they're going if they say to their friends I'm going to a boxing club.

"It's an easier thing to go to and to then make that transition into talking about how you feel rather than saying I'm going to go and talk to a group of lads because I'm not feeling it, it's a lot easier for a man to say I'm going to go to a boxing club."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...