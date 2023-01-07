Four arrests after man allegedly stabbed in Middlesbrough

Four people have been arrested after a man was allegedly stabbed in Middlesbrough.

A driver contacted police to report that shortly before 8.30pm he was stopped by an injured man on Cass House Road in Hemlington.

Police say the man, 18, had been attacked with a bladed weapon. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his back and leg and did not attend hospital at the time.

Four males aged 14, 15, 18 and 40 were arrested afterwards in connection with the alleged incident and they remain in police custody being questioned.

Detectives are appealing for information, CCTV or dashcam footage that could help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 3600 or information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online or by phoning 0800 555 111.