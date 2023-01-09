The Great North Run is back in 2023 with the iconic route from Newcastle to South Shields.

The event is the largest half-marathon in the world with around 60,000 people expected to lace up their trainers.

The ballot opens on Monday 9 January at 10AM and will close on Monday 20 February.

When entering the ballot, entrants will be asked to submit payment details for the entry fee.

If successful in gaining a ballot place, runners will be charged £59.

Organisers have said no funds will be removed from entrants accounts unless they are successful in the ballot draw.

All entrants will receive an email no later than 5pm on Friday 24 February 2023 to let them know whether or not they have secured a number to take part.

Runners will line up on the famous Great North Run Central Motorway start line and work their way to South Shields.

Along the route participants can expect to see plenty of spectators, watering stations and even live music.

