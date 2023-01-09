A man accused of murdering a schoolgirl over 30 years ago is due to go on trial in April.

Nikki Allan was seven-years-old when she was found stabbed in a derelict building after going missing leaving her grandparents' flat in Sunderland in October 1992.

David Boyd, 54, of Chesterton Court, Norton, pleaded not guilty when he was charged with murder last year.

A trial date has now been set for 19 April following a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Boyd appeared at the hearing via video link and was remanded in custody. The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

A search for Nikki was launched when she failed to return to her home in the same block as the one her grandparents lived in.

The following morning, her coat and shoes were spotted.

Nikki's body was later found in the basement of the Old Exchange Building in High Street East.

She had been badly beaten and stabbed 37 times in the chest.

