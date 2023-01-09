The new owner of a Greek takeaway in Middlesbrough found with mouse droppings has said its two-star hygiene rating is "harsh".

Council inspectors found the excrement at Supreme Greek, Russell Street, on 29 November 2022 behind a cupboard in the dessert room and in the electrical cupboard in the food room.

No evidence of other mouse activity was discovered, meaning they were likely to have been old droppings.

Supreme Greek's owner said: "I recently took over the business and regarding mouse droppings that were upstairs, there was an access point from the outside which I had no knowledge of which I have since rectified.

"I have had pest control in and they gave me an updated report which is fine, which I can provide."

Middlesbrough Council officers also found areas of the takeaway were dirty, including the floors and ceilings of the food rooms, plug sockets, lower surfaces of work units, and containers used to store utensils and cleaning materials.

The owner said he has only recently taken over but has since closed off a potential place where pests could scurry into the premises.

Inspectors also caught a food handler wearing jewellery, while non-food items, including personal belongings were found next to food, risking contamination.

During the visit, plastic containers, chopping boards and a rusty base of a bench top tin opener were all flagged as being worn or damaged and not able to be adequately cleaned.

However, council officers suggest this means there was a "serious lapse" in the cleaning procedures at the premises.

The owner of Supreme Greek said: "When the inspection was taken, the staff where in the process of preparation so the equipment is expected to get dirty and the containers are marked but when cleaned the marking had faded away.

"There was soap at wash basin, I don't know why in the report it states there wasn't. I am open to a re-inspection, I do think the star rating is harsh.

"I have rectified certain areas which did need improving like I said I recently took over the business.

"I'm still learning about everything but we give importance to hygiene and food safety at all times."

