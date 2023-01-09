Teenager convicted of manslaughter after fatally stabbing a dad-of-four

A teenager has been convicted of manslaughter after fatally stabbing a father in front of his young son.

Mohammed Rabani, 19, attacked the victim in front of his young son on the afternoon of 20 June 2021.

Nathaniel, 43, who was known to his loved ones as Natty, was found with stab wounds at an address on St Hilda’s Avenue, Holy Cross, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of Nathaniel Wardle have said how his "laughter and love" filled their lives. Credit: Family photo.

An investigation was launched by police and extensive CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries were carried out leading to the arrest of Rabani and two other teenagers – Robbie Battista, 18, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Rabani, who was 18 at the time at the time of the incident, and Battista, who was 17 at the time, were each later charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

The third male, who was 17 at the time, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Rabani and Battista, pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted the charge of possessing a bladed article ahead of trial.

The third male denied all charges against him.

Weapons were seized by police after Natty's death Credit: Northumbria Police

During a seven-week-trial at Newcastle Crown Court, a jury heard how Rabani, Battista and the third defendant visited Nathaniel's house where Rabbani attacked him with a knife before the trio fled the scene.

The trial cleared Rabani, of Weldon Crescent, Heaton, of murder and found him guilty of manslaughter.

Rabani was remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court at a later date.

Battista, of Holystone Crescent, Heaton, was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

He was convicted for possessing a bladed article and remanded in custody. He will face sentencing at a later date for possessing a bladed article.

The third boy was cleared of all charges.

Speaking after the hearing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Nathaniel’s loved ones following his tragic death and they will continue to receive specialist support from our officers.

“I want to make it clear that there are no winners where knife crime or serious violence is concerned – and we will continue to take robust action against those found to be involved.

“As a Force we are committed to tackling violent crime and by working with partners we will continue to play our part in ensuring the region remains one of the safest in the country.”

In a statement Nathaniel’s family said: “Our hearts remain broken, Natty was an incredible father who loved spending time with his kids, so having our first Christmas and New Year without him has been unimaginably difficult.

“Not only has the loss been felt as we have been together as a family but having the ordeal of a trial during this time has only added to the pain we’ve felt.

“We also find comfort in knowing those who knew Natty can remember the funny and generous man he was and smile.

“He will be greatly missed but will still always be a part of our lives through his children who he loved so much.”

