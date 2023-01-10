The public are being asked to pay an extra 83p a month to fund neighbourhood policing in the Northumbria area.

Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness is proposing those living in Band A council tax properties to pay more for policing services.

Band A is the average council tax band in the region and a public consultation is running on the plans.

Ms McGuinness said the proposal is in response to budget pressures and spiralling inflation.

She said: "Even the full precept rise won’t fully cover what Northumbria Police needs, but we are planning around this with a restructure that would see the force allocate 134 new officers into specialist frontline policing to take on the fight against crime."

Plans would focus on patrols in hot spot areas, proactive anti-social behaviour reduction plans and further disruption of organised crime groups.

This potential restructure has been prompted by an unprecedented combination of high inflation, government austerity and rising pay bills.

In response to budget pressures, Ms McGuinness will oversee the introduction of a policing model which will see 134 new officers deployed to neighbourhood policing.

It means substantial changes will have to be made elsewhere in the force.

Inflation and other cost increases mean the force needs to find more than £11.7m in savings. This figure would rise to £15.8m if the public do not back a rise in the precept.

Ms McGuinness said she believes it is "wholly inappropriate" to keep increasing the cost burden on the taxpayer but feels there is little choice.

