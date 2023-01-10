Detectives in Hartlepool are appealing for information after a number of cars were set on fire in the same evening.

The first fire happened around 7pm on Saturday 7 January after a silver 54 plate Shogun which had deliberately driven into a house in Brunel Close.

The person living in the house was unharmed however the house sustained significant structural damage.The householder’s car was also set alight on the drive. Police believe several vehicles arrived at the address around the time of the incident, with the Shogun being one of these - and then a number of people were seen to leave the scene afterwards.

Twenty minutes later the suspected Shogun was found burnt out on Verner Close. Witnesses stated the offenders had been in a blue Skoda.

Then at 7.32pm, another vehicle fire was reported on Tennyson Avenue. Police say four males were seen to approach a parked BMW and set it on fire, and also attempted to set a Nissan Juke on fire.

At 7.34pm, police say two males attended Thackeray Road in a silver 3 series BMW and set a parked Suzuki Grand Vitara alight. Detectives say they're unsure whether this offence is linked to the others.

Cleveland Police are asking anyone who may have seen these incidents, or could have relevant dashcam footage from that evening to get in touch with them.