Teesside International Airport has become the first in the UK to install new technology ahead of a change in security rules.

From June 2024, passengers will be able to leave liquids and large electrical items such as laptops and tablets in their cabin bags when going through security.

Teesside Airport has installed a second C3 machine 18-months ahead of the deadline. Last year, the airport trialled the machine which speeds up the security process.

Passengers are currently required to remove electricals and liquids from their cabin baggage, with liquids limited to 100ml. This will be lifted in future, and new liquid limit will be 2 litres.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Having not one but two of these cutting-edge machines means the sky really is the limit in our efforts to bring more people through our terminal doors as we push our airport to profit."

Phil Forster, Teesside Airport Managing Director, added: “It’s a source of great pride and satisfaction that our international airport is the first in the UK to be fully prepared for the rule changes."