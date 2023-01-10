Two more charged with murder of Adam Thomson

A 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy handed themselves into Cleveland Police yesterday morning in connection the murder of Adam Thomson in Hartlepool.

Adam, 30, died after an incident on Sydenham Road in Hartlepool on Wednesday, January 4.

The pair have now been charged with murder and will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 10 January.

A 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were charged last week and have already appeared in court.

Sarah Hadfield and Anthony Hadfield, both from Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Crown Court via video link and were remanded in custody.

Their trial is due to begin on 3 July. It is estimated to last up to 10 days.

After his death, Adam Thomson's family released a statement describing him as "a much-loved father, son and brother".