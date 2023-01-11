Online commerce giant Amazon has announced further warehouse closures.

Its site in Jarrow, South Tyneside, is among seven 'delivery stations' across the UK set to shut permanently. Two of these, in Havant and Aylesford, will be replaced by new stations.

But the company's 50 Jarrow employees - and those in Huntingdon, Horley, Birmingham and Hemel Hempstead - face either relocation or job loss.

Following the announcement, Kate Osborne, Labour MP for Jarrow, accused Amazon of "treating its employees with contempt".

Three fulfilment centres will close nationwide, including Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, affecting 1,200 jobs.

It is understood these proposals are separate from Amazon's plan to cut around 18,000 jobs worldwide as part of a drive to cut costs.

The company also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.

A spokesman for Amazon said: "We're always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.

"As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we've launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.

"We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres, creating 2,500 new jobs, over the next three years.

"All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK."

Steve Garelick, GMB union organiser, said: "This is a real kick in the teeth for Amazon staff who worked themselves into the ground during the festive rush.

"Hard-up Amazon workers can't suddenly be expected to up sticks and move to a different fulfilment centre which may be many miles away.

"Local workers may not be in a position to take roles so far away from where they live."

