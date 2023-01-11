Pictures have revealed the damage done to a home after an SUV was "deliberately" driven into it.

The homeowner's vehicle was then set on fire, officers investigating the incident said.

On the same evening, there were a series of thefts and car fires across Hartlepool.

Officers were called to a home on Brunel Close, Hartlepool, on Saturday 7 January after a silver 54-plate Shogun was reported to have crashed into a house "deliberately", a Cleveland Police spokesperson said.

While the occupant remained unharmed, their car was set alight on the drive and the home suffered serious structural damage.

A number of people were spotted leaving the scene following the smash - with the SUV found burnt out on Verner Close 20 minutes later.

Witnesses reported the culprits had been in a blue Skoda.

Images from the aftermath show the gaping hole in the home's front, which is now fenced off, as well as piles of rubble scattered across the grass.

Later on that same evening, vehicle fires were reported on both Tennyson Avenue, where four males were seen approaching a BMW and setting it ablaze, and on Thackery Road, where two unknown males set a parked Suzuki Grand Vitara on fire.

Cleveland Police said it had received a report that a silver 54 plate Shogun had deliberately collided with a house. Credit: Gazette Media Company

Cleveland Police said is not known whether the Suzuki car fire is linked to the other offences across the same evening.

A force spokesperson said: "At around 7pm on Saturday, January 7, police received a call regarding a silver 54 plate Shogun which had deliberately collided with a house in Brunel Close.

"The occupant was unharmed however the house sustained significant structural damage. The householder’s car was also set alight on the drive. The crime reference for this incident is 4178."It is believed that several vehicles arrived at the address around the time of the incident, with the Shogun being one of these.

No one was harmed but images show how the Shogun crashed through a living area. Credit: Gazette Media Company

"A number of people were seen to leave the scene afterwards. 20 minutes later the suspected Shogun was located burnt out on Verner Close. Witnesses stated the offenders had been in a blue Skoda."Then at 7:32pm a vehicle fire was reported on Tennyson Avenue. Four males were seen to approach a parked BMW and set it alight, while also attempting to set a Nissan Juke on fire. (The crime reference number for this incident is 4192)."At 7:34pm two unknown males attended Thackeray Road in a silver 3 series BMW and set a parked Suzuki Grand Vitara alight. It is not known at this stage whether this offence (reference 4193) is linked to the others."

The fires blazed on four locations across Hartlepool. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

People with information on any of these incidents, are asked to contact Hartlepool CID on the 101 number.

Those who do not wish to speak with police, can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online here or by phoning 0800 555 111.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story.