A teenager has pleaded not guilty to murdering a 14-year-old boy.

The boy, who is 15, will stand trial in March accused of killing Tomasz Oleszak, who died in Gateshead in October.

Tomasz died in hospital on October 4, the day after an incident in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the town.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, is also accused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to another teenager the day before.

He was accompanied by his mother in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court as he entered his pleas.He was further remanded in custody until his trial, which will take place on March 21.

Judge Penny Moreland told him: "The purpose of the hearing today is to make plans for your trial and we have done that and everything is in order."

Northumbria Police said Tomasz suffered an injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Tomasz was a pupil at Gateshead's Cardinal Hume Catholic Church and played football for Gateshead Cleveland Hall CA FC.

