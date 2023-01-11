A hotel chain has said it is investigating after a pornographic film was reported to have been filmed inside its premises.

It is reported to have happened at the Travelodge in Cobalt Business Park, on Silver Fox Way, North Tyneside several weeks ago.

A video has circulated online which appears to show people performing sex acts inside a hotel.

The company said it is investigating the incident and said it would consider taking legal action if it found there had been a breach of its terms and conditions.

It added that it was unaware of the booking, which had been made online.

The Sun, which first reported the story, said 28 adult performers had made reservations at the hotel.

A spokesperson for Travelodge said: “We have been made aware of an allegation that filming may have taken place in one of our hotels, without our authorisation and against the terms of our booking conditions.

"We were not aware of this reservation as it was made online, similar to the millions of bookings made via our website.

“We are currently conducting an investigation regarding this incident and we will have no hesitation in terminating any future bookings and taking legal action if we believe an individual is in breach of our terms and conditions."

