A second person is due to appear in court charged in connection with the death of a two-year-old girl.

Maya Louise Chappell was found in a critical condition at an address in Shotton Colliery, in County Durham, in September 2022.

The two-year-old died two days later in hospital.

Dana Carr, 24, formerly of Shotton Colliery, is to appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 11 January, charged with allowing the death of a child and a second charge of child cruelty.

Michael Daymond, also formerly of Shotton Colliery, was charged with murder in October of last year.

The 26-year-old is due to make his next appearance before Teesside Crown Court on Friday.

Maya's death triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes to the youngster.

Flowers were left at the home of Maya Louise Chappell in Shotton Colliery. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In October, a star was named after the two-year-old and a fundraiser to support her family has raised over £14,000.

Messages of condolences were left outside the house where Maya was found.

Maya's heartbroken dad James Chappell described his daughter as "My life, my earth and my idol" when he announced her death on social media.

