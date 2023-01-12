Newcastle United footballer Joelinton has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The 26-year-old, of Ponteland, was pulled over at about 1:20am on Thursday 12 January, Northumbria Police said.

The Brazilian star has now been charged with driving while above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on 26 January.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 1:20am today (Thursday), officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant.

"Joelinton Cassio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol. He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on 26 January."

Newcastle United said it would not be commenting.

