Whitby Lioness Beth Mead has paid tribute to her mum following her death.

Her mum, June Mead died at 1am on 7 January after suffering with ovarian cancer.

Posting on social media on 13 January, the footballer told her followers how she had thought "long and hard about what to write" following the passing of her mum and that "there will never be any words that will do it justice".

She wrote: "Our beautiful, kind, funny mum and wife passed away after a long and brave battle against ovarian cancer.

"She was surrounded by myself, my brother and dad as she passed away peacefully.

"Our hearts are broken, there will be a piece missing forever but heaven has now gained a special angel."

Beth Mead shared a number of photos of her mum supporting the Lionesses. Credit: Twitter: @bmeado9

She added: "If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. I’m sad that you are gone, but I’m more grateful for the time we had together.

"Our family would appreciate some privacy during this difficult time. We love you lots, forever and always. RIP Mama"

Alongside her tribute Beth mead shared a number of photos of her mum supporting the Lionesses at last year’s Euro Championships when women's England side beat Germany in the final of the championship 2-1 at Wembley.

Beth Mead’s season has been cut short due to an ACL injury which occurred during one of her performances for Arsenal in November last year.

However the 27-year-old rounded off an impressive year in sport with winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year and being awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story.