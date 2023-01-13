Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom has been named as the EFL Championship Player of the Month for December.

The 27-year-old forward netted four goals for Boro in December including a hat-trick on Boxing Day against Wigan Athletic.

He is currently the top scorer in the Championship and his performances have been integral in propelling Middlesbrough into the play-off places.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick said: "He's been fantastic since I came here and I'm sure he'd be the first to say about his teammates and the foundation that they've given him to perform and score and get the headlines, which is what you want as a forward.

"I think it's his overall contribution and his presence within the squad that I appreciate a lot. The goals are fantastic and hopefully they continue. He's having a great run of form and I think the biggest thing is, he's a team player and he has a big impact on how we play as a team.

"I'm really delighted for Chuba, I'm delighted for the team that we're playing well. Individually getting nominated and getting accolades, it shows that something's going right."

Despite reported interest in the forward, Carrick says Akpom is happy on Teesside saying he is 'calm' about his long-term future at the club.

Middlesbrough, who sit fifth in the Championship, will host sixth-place Millwall at the Riverside on Saturday 14 January.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...