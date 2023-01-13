Newcastle Restaurant Week is returning with seven days of deals encouraged to get people dining out this month.

Between 16 and 22 January, 120 eateries in the city are expected to offer meals for a reduced £10, £15 or £20.

That is more than ever before in the event's 12-year history.

The week is already one of the busiest and most popular in the city’s hospitality calendar.

Several of the restaurants who were involved in the first event back in 2011 are taking part again, including Blackfriars, Sachins, and 21 Newcastle.

Newcomers to the city’s restaurant scene will be joining them, including the newly relaunched Chart House on the Quayside, Pepo on Pilgrim Street and Thali Tray in its new home at Bealim House, on Gallowgate.

The event was originally designed to support the restaurant industry at two traditionally quiet times of the year, and has transformed these weeks into two of the busiest.

In 2022, NE1 Newcastle Restaurant Week delivered a £1.5 million boost for participating businesses.

Chef and restaurateur Terry Laybourne, of 21 Hospitality Group, said: "January is the perfect time to forget the hangover festive blues and celebrate the great food and wines offered by the best of Newcastle’s restaurants.

"Today’s Newcastle Restaurant Week bears little resemblance to the original event which began when we were among only 13 restaurant operators. It has expanded beyond all recognition to reflect the quality and diversity of venues and cooking on offer around the city.

"At a time when money might be tight it’s the perfect time to sample some great deals at some of the city’s best and most buzzy restaurants."Molly McHenry, marketing manager at NUFC said:"We’re excited to be offering an exclusive tasting menu for the first time at St. James’ Park for NE1 Restaurant Week.

"It’s a great opportunity for people to visit the stadium and enjoy a delicious meal with a pitch view. We’re expecting our menu to be really popular so advise booking your table early."

