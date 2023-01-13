Eddie Howe said Joelinton's arrest for drink driving came as a "shock" and that he is yet to decide whether he will feature against Fulham on Sunday.

Northumbria Police confirmed that the 26-year-old Brazilian was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning near his home in Ponteland and charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

He is due to appear before Magistrates on Thursday 26 January.

The Newcastle United head coach says the matter will be dealt with "internally" and says the club will seek to "educate him".

Asked if Joelinton would be available for the visit of Fulham, Howe replied: “I’m going to have to reflect and analyse on that and I’ll make a decision closer to the game in consultation with him, so I’m not 100 per cent sure.

“My relationship with Joe is very good. I have sat down with him and will do so again. Ultimately, I have to pick the best team to win the game, that’s my job, but I also have to take into account the situation around that.”

Howe, who revealed Joelinton is desperate to play, said: “It came very much as a shock. It’s a difficult situation. Joe is very remorseful, he was very upset yesterday. I think he knows the seriousness of the situation.

“Obviously I can’t go into too much detail out of respect for the case, but I think he understands his responsibilities.

“We’re now in a position where we’re supporting him and we also understand as a football club the seriousness of the situation.

“Everything will be dealt with internally. Looking at Joe as a person, he is a very good professional and is hugely passionate about his career and the club.

“I was very much surprised by what happened. But we will back him and support him, while also educating him and helping him, that is important. He is very young, everyone makes mistakes. I think it is also important that we don’t over-react.”

Asked if the club’s Saudi-backed owners had been informed of the situation and whether he would be left to dealt with it, Howe said: “Of course we’ve had discussions because we’re very open with our communication around events that happen at the football club. I think that’s only right.

“But there’s been nothing that’s gone beyond just an explanation and saying what’s happened and how we’re going to deal with it. Everything then is left in my hands.”

On the pitch, Joelinton has enjoyed a turnaround in fortunes at Newcastle United since joining from Hoffenheim for £40 million in 2019, becoming a key player in Eddie Howe's squad.

