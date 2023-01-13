Firefighters said a man had a "lucky escape" after a discarded cigarette is thought to have set his home alight.

The property in North Shields was badly damaged in the fire, but the occupant was able to leave the building before firefighters arrived.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) sent three crews from Tynemouth and Wallsend Community Fire Stations.

They arrived in the Royal Quays area to find a large fire in a conservatory that then spread into the loft area.

The occupant of the house had left the house prior to the fire service's arrival.

The room was almost totally destroyed by the blaze. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

TWFRS said his discarded cigarette was the probable cause of the blaze.

A spokesperson for the service said: "Luckily nobody was seriously injured during the incident as the resident had managed to self-rescue before our firefighters arrived to extinguish the fire."

Crews also carried out checks on the property and two neighbouring homes to ensure they had appropriate smoke alarms and fire safety advice.

The visits can be arranged for free by visiting the TWFRS website.

The fire had spread to the loft. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

