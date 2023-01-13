A paedophile at the centre of a plot to abuse young children has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Police investigating Simon Mallen found he was planning to host a gathering at his home in Northumberland where multiple children would be abused.

Disturbing conversations were played to the jury during the five-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, in which Mallen encouraged guests to bring children to his home back in September 2019.

The 39-year-old also admitted he was a paedophile, described himself as "sadistic" and claimed he had "access" to a number of children.

When police captured evidence of his plans, the case was immediately referred to Northumbria Police’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT).

Mallen was arrested in August 2019 and had his electronic devices seized and home searched, with digital forensic specialists uncovering the extent of his offending.

Mallen stood trial at Newcastle Crown Court where he denied the offences.

On 23 November 2021, a jury found him guilty of arranging the commission of a child sex offence and two counts of sexual assault.

Mallen, of Alnwick, had previously pleaded guilty to possession of extreme pornography and encouraging sex with an animal.

On Thursday 12 January 2023 he was jailed for 18 years and must serve a further eight years on extended licence.

Speaking after sentencing, the officer in charge of the case, Detective Constable Helen Mackay, from Northumbria Police’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT), said: “This has been an absolutely shocking case and one of the most horrific I have come across in our force.

"I am pleased the jury saw through the lies and excuses of Simon Mallen.

“He showed a complete lack of remorse for his actions.

"He is a calculating and manipulative predator who knew what he was doing was wrong and worked hard to operate under the radar and keep his illegal activity a secret.”

(In order), Simon Mallen, Lauren Marshall, Caroline Scurr. Credit: Northumbria Police

During the course of the investigation into Mallen, three women were also arrested and subsequently charged.

Caroline Scurr, 44, of Cullercoats, denied arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and stood trial alongside Mallen.

She was found guilty and sentenced on Friday, 20 May, 2022 to seven-and-a-half-years.

Maria Alfonzo, 33, of Devon, pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence when she appeared at court on 30 November, 2021, and previously admitted distributing and taking indecent images of children and having sex with an animal.

She was sentenced alongside Scurr and jailed for a total of two years and three months.

Lauren Marshall, 37, of Ashington, previously admitted to arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence – a charge which came before Mallen’s main abuse plot.

On 1 June, 2022, she was jailed for three years and two months and given an indefinite Sexual harm Prevention Order.

Detective Inspector from Northumbria Police, Allen Hull, said: “This investigation has been one of the most challenging and difficult cases we have had to deal with due to the volume and nature of the content our officers and staff have had to process and review.

“Everyone involved in this investigation, from the digital forensic investigators, the victim identification team, and officers from various departments across the force have done an impeccable job which has made the North East a safer place to be, and I couldn’t be prouder.

“Their endeavours, along with specialist help and support from our colleagues at other forces and at the Crown Prosecution Service, ensured the strongest possible case was put before the courts, and helped to bring Simon Mallen to justice.

“If anyone has concerns about potential sexual predators they meet online we would urge them to contact police.”

If you have any concerns, or to report a sexual offence, or seek support you can do so online or by calling 101.

If you have concerns about any content you find online, you can report this at the Internet Watch Foundation.

