A woman in her 70s is in hospital with serious internal and head injuries after being hit by an electric bike.

Cleveland Police said the woman was struck by an e-bike in Hartburn Lane, Stockton, on Thursday 12 January.

She remained in James Cook University Hospital on Friday, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

The woman reported approaching her vehicle which was parked on Hartburn Lane, when she was struck by what was described as an E-bike at about 12:55pm.

The man then left the scene, though it is not known in which direction he went.

The woman fell to the ground and sustained serious internal and head injuries.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or doorbell CCTV which could assist to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference SE23006877.

