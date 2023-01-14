A protest has taken place outside a North East MP's office on over the so-called 'anti-strike' laws being pushed ahead by the government.

Campaigners and unionists met outside Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy's office at the event organised by group Enough is Enough.

The group has previously said that the news laws "targets frontline workers – from nurses and paramedics to firefighters and rail workers – threatening to take away their right to strike.

"And if workers don’t accept its terms, they face the sack."

Bridget Corcoran from the PCS Union was at the protest, and said this bill "attacks the fundamental right to strike."

Play Brightcove video

Across the county, p rotesters also targeted the offices of four Conservative MPs, including Grant Shapps, the business secretary.

It comes during a time where a wave of industrial action has been brought by a range of employees, including rail workers, bus drivers, teachers in Scotland, ambulance workers and nurses.

The legislation is set to enforce "minimum service levels" in a range of sectors, covering the health service, rail, education, fire, nuclear decommissioning and border security.

The minimum service level - which would require a proportion of union members to continue working - will not resolve the current wave of strikes.

The Business Department announced that a Bill will be introduced in Parliament in the coming weeks to ensure that vital public services will have to maintain a “basic function” when workers go on strike.

Unions have said the proposed bill was "undemocratic, unworkable, and almost certainly illegal".

Labour have commented that it would repeal the legislation if it wins the next general election.

A Government spokesperson said: “We must keep the public safe, which is why we are introducing minimum service and safety levels across a range of sectors to ensure that lives and livelihoods are not lost."

ITV Tyne Tees have reacher out to Ian Levy's office for a comment, with no response.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: