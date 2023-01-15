Darlington defender Paddy Almond is expected to have an operation on Sunday 15 Janurary after being diagnosed with a bleed on the brain from an injury sustained during a match.

The 20-year-old was taken off the pitch with a suspected concussion during the second half of Darlington FC's game against Southend United.

Club physio Danny O'Connor accompanied the player to hospital after conversations with the referee.

It was at the hospital he had a brain scan where he was diagnosed with a bleed on the brain.

The footballer was then taken to a specialist London hospital for further treatment.

Darlington FC said: "Paddy is in our thoughts, and we continue to wish him a speedy recovery."

Southend United tweeted: "Everyone at Southend United sends their best to Paddy and wishes him a speedy recovery."

Almond only returned to action two months ago after he suffered head injuries in a road traffic collision in June 2022.

