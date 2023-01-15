An investigation has been launched after a woman was assaulted by a masked man in a Northumberland Park.

The incident happed in Ponteland Park shortly after 6pm on Friday 13 January.

The woman was walking in the area when the offender had approached her from behind and grabbed her, placing both arms around her chest.

The victim managed to kick the offender off and he left the scene.

It is believed the masked man left the area, heading in the direction of Darras Hall.

Enquiries remain ongoing and police remain in the area, carrying out reassurance patrols.

Northumbria Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The man is described as a white male, average height , large build, and was wearing a black beanie hat, with black gloves, and a black snood or scarf up to his nose. He was also wearing dark trousers and a dark jacket.

