A bereaved five-year-old boy from County Durham had his day made when he led a convoy of police officers on a bike he was given for Christmas.

Harry Farrell's dad Craig died in May 2022 when he was just four-years-old and for Christmas, his most wished-for present was a miniature police bike.

Videos of Harry proudly riding around his street on the bike were seen by officers from Durham Police who wanted to organise a surprise visit for him.

Play Brightcove video

Harry's mother Emma Overton said: "It was such a nice surprise for him, he was completely shocked when all the officers turned up.

"He had such a great time leading them around our street and posing for pictures with them.

"The police often get a lot of bad press, but things like this show that they are human and they really do care about their communities."

Harry, who turned five in December, led four officers on a patrol of his cul-de-sac, posing for pictures and talking to them about being police officers.

PC Phil Skevington from Durham Police's Motorcycle Section said: "After hearing what Harry had gone through last year, we just wanted to help bring a little bit of cheer and make him smile.

"We did a few laps of his cul-de-sac, posed for some photos, and gave him a few mementos, including his own Durham Roads and Armed Policing badge to add to his police vest.

"He had a great time – and so did we. It’s lovely to be able to do something nice for someone who has been through such a tough time recently, especially so young."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...