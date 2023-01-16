A Whitley Bay school has banned bottles of the popular drink Prime and said children caught selling it will receive an immediate detention.

Marden Bridge Middle School's headteacher told ITV Tyne Tees the drink had become popular for "all the wrong reasons" and "goes against our moral standards as a school".

John Newport said: "Very clever marketing has made it appear very appealing. Social media has as well. It's not worth the money you'd pay for it.

"It's full of sugar and it's not a drink we want to promote."

Prime is the product of YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul and bottles of the energy drink have been flying off the shelves for months.

Some shops have been selling the beverage, which comes in different flavours such as blue raspberry, lemon and lime, and grape, for as much as £100.

Mr Newport told ITV Tyne Tees one pupil had been attempting to sell the drink in school, prompting them to issue a letter to parents.

A letter sent to parents said a Prime ban would begin on Monday 16 January 2023.

He said: "Entrepreneurism should be focused in the right direction, and this clearly wasn't the right direction."

In a letter to parents on Friday 13 January, the school said Prime does "not fit in line with our healthy school policy".

The letter continued: "If your child is using an empty prime bottle for their water, please let them know this is also not allowed and they need to use an alternative water bottle."

KSI responded to reports of a different school banning the product in September 2022 and said: "A school had the AUDACITY to ban Prime, leaving their students dehydrated.

"To counter this blatant wrongdoing, we’ll be sending a truckload of Prime to this school and many other schools. Just retweet this tweet to represent your school to get some Prime."

The social media star told ITV News on 11 January 2023 shops selling the drink for £100 was "unfair and unethical".

Prime has been contacted for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...