Four workers have been have been taken to hospital as a precaution following a leak at a Teesside tanker firm.

Emergency services were called to Suttons Tankers on Boeing Way, Preston Farm Industrial Estate near Eaglescliffe on Monday 16 January.

Cleveland Fire Brigade attended with two fire engines, along with the North East Ambulance Service.

The firm said the "unexpected leak" happened at around 9am when there was a "release of product into the atmosphere" at the Stockton depot.

It was stopped at around 10:20am and four people were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

No details about the nature of the product released have been given by the company or emergency services, and the Sutton Tankers said it is now investigating the cause of the leak.

The firm said it is launching a full internal investigation and is co-operating with the authorities. Two technicians were on-site in the industrial estate workshop at the time.

Emergency services attended the scene and took four workers to hospital. Credit: Gazette Media Company

A spokesperson for the tanker company said: "We can regrettably confirm that earlier this morning at around 9am there has been a release of product into the atmosphere from an unexpected leak in our Stockton depot. The leak has now been stopped and the incident has been contained.

"As this incident has just occurred, the cause of it is currently unknown. However we are launching a full internal investigation and are cooperating with the relevant authorities.

"There were two technicians in our on-site workshop at the time and four people have been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. We can confirm that the emergency services have departed, the site is now back open operationally and all staff have returned to work.

"Safety is a key focus for Suttons and is one of our core values. We take safety very seriously and all our staff are trained to the highest levels."

A section of the site was taped off by the fire service to prevent access before it was later lifted.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8:45am to persons unwell at an industrial site in Preston Farm Industrial Estate.

"We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, one vehicle from our Hazardous Area Response Team, a clinical team leader and were supported by a doctor from the Great North Air Ambulance. Two patients were taken to North Tees Hospital."

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "We were called on just before 9am to an incident on Preston Farm Industrial Estate.

"Two fire engines in attendance from Thornaby. There was a small leak contained to site and dealt with by site personnel. NEAS were in attendance and fire brigade crews were on protective stand-by. We received the stop at 10:22am."

ITV Tyne Tees has contacted the Health and Safety Executive for comment.

