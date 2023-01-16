The father of a Darlington footballer who suffered a bleed on the brain during a match says his son is "not out of the woods".

Paddy Almond was taken off the pitch with a suspected concussion during the second half of Darlington FC's game against Southend United.

After being taken to hospital for an emergency scan at Southend Hospital, it was determined the 20-year-old defender had in fact suffered a bleed on the brain.

The footballer was then transferred to Royal London Hospital at around midnight on Saturday. He remains under observation of specialists and is in a stable condition.

Danny Almond plays as a centre-back for Darlington FC Credit: GoFundMe / Paul Cooper

In a Twitter post, Paddy's father Kevin thanked the efforts of the club and physio Danny O'Connor. He said: "In times of crisis we hope people will be there for us and our family. Can’t thank Darlington FC and Club Physio Danny O'Connor enough for his efforts yesterday. To say he went above and beyond is an understatement. Our family and Paddy will forever be in your debt."

He also tweeted a photo of his son in a hospital bed, and said: "Not out of the woods by any stretch, but nice to see him in person for sure."The grimace come smile is the best we are getting for now. Still in pain and taking each hour as it comes. Thanks for the messages of support & well wishes for Paddy it’s really appreciated..."

A fundraising effort has almost reached its goal to raise £3,500 for Danny and his family to aid his recovery.

Darlington FC said the club has been "touched" by the outpouring of support for Danny and continue to support the Almond family.

Almond only returned to action two months ago after he suffered head injuries in a road traffic collision in June 2022.

The Sunderland Academy graduate joined National League North Darlington on a dual-registration basis from Northern Premier League side Shildon last month.

A statement on the club’s official website on Monday 16 January said: “Paddy remains under close observation from specialists in the Royal London Hospital, and his condition is stable.

“A decision has yet to be made on whether an operation is necessary.

“Paddy is resting in bed, eating meals and speaking with his family.

“Everyone is grateful for the help of the specialists at the Royal London Hospital, and we continue to pray that Paddy has a swift recovery, and pass on our best wishes to him and his family.”

