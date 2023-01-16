A horse has died and a woman has been injured following a crash that closed a major road in Darlington.

Police were called to the scene near the Foresters Arms in Coatham Mundeville, Darlington on Sunday 15 January just before 11am after reports of a collision between two cars, a horse and rider.

As a result of the crash, the horse was "significantly injured" and had to be euthanised at the scene.

The female horse rider also suffered injuries to her leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "Officers were called shortly before 11am to a collision near the Foresters Arms, at Coatham Mundeville, involving a horse and rider and two vehicles.

"The female rider of the horse has been taken to hospital with a leg injury.

"Tragically, the horse suffered significant injures and was euthanised at the scene to prevent further suffering. The road was closed while officers worked at the scene but has since reopened."

