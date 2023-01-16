Designs have been released for a new urban park and riverside plaza planned to revitalise Stockton town centre.

Plans have been submitted for Stockton Waterfront urban park, which will three times the size of Trafalgar Square and has been described as a "transformational public space" by the town's borough council.

Stockton Council has released CGI images of what the development could look like, including an amphitheatre, park and large space for events.

The plans for Stockton Waterfront, which replaces Castlegate Shopping Centre and the Swallow Hotel, are part of the council’s regeneration plans across the borough’s six town centres.

The planning process for Stockton Waterfront is expected to be determined in the spring Credit: Stockton Council

The design was influenced by the findings of the public engagement sessions in summer 2022, a council spokesperson said.

Plans show events spaces, play areas for all ages, heritage influences and opportunities for pop-up concessions.

The area close to Finkle Street, named ‘Finkle Square’ will create an entry point to the urban park with potentilal to play host to events and markets.

A large-scale play area will be the centre point for the park along with a series of play and water features. A number of areas providing seating and shelter are incorporated along with the ability to accommodate pop-up food and beverage units. The design also provides a toilet block, close to the play areas.

Further discussions are due to take place to ensure the park is accessible and inclusive.

The council hopes the park will reflect the heritage of Stockton, and will include ways of helping visitors learn about the town's prominent places, people and events.

Councillor Nigel Cooke, said: “I am very excited for people to be taken on a journey of discovery and connect to the different events spaces, art, culture and play. All of these elements have been incorporated in the updated design following direct responses from the public engagement process in the summer.

"Spaces for events performances, heritage references and leisure and play responses also show that its important to drive new uses in our town centres to ensure they are fit for the future in the changing face of retail.”

The planning process is expected to be determined in the spring of 2023, with the finer design of the park set to be completed by summer.

Construction will then begin following the complete demolition of the Castlegate site.

The Stockton Waterfront site will be completed by Summer 2025.

