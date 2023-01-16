Three people have been taken to hospital following a fire at an address in North Shields.

Emergency service were called to the scene Waterville Road area of North Shields at around 3:30 am on Monday 16 January.

Waterville Road is now said to be closed in both directions between Cardonnel Street and A187 Prudhoe Street.

Tyne and Wear Fire Service attended the fire, along with the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS)

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a call this morning at 03:27am to a private address in the Waterville Road area of North Shields.

"We sent three emergency ambulance crews, a clinical team leader, a duty officer and four Hazardous Area Response Teams.

"Three patients have been taken to a local hospital for further treatment."

Go North East have also posted on their social media to tell passenger they are unable to service stops at Vicarage or Elsdon Street.

