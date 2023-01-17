A teenager was airlifted to hospital after he was involved in a crash with a bus.

The boy was riding a bike in Greatham Back Lane, Hartlepool when he was involved in the crash at about 3pm on Monday 16 January.

He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI), Newcastle, for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage which could assist with inquiries.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 009593. Footage can also be uploaded here: orlo.uk/CVjEg

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...