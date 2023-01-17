The family of a teenager who died in a collision have paid tribute to her as a "funny, outgoing and beautiful" girl.

Mia Marsh was 17-years-old when she died at the scene of a crash in Sunderland in December 2022.

Her dad Gary, mum Danielle, and sister McKenzie said she would "go out of the way to help anyone".

They said: "Mia was funny, outgoing and beautiful. She would light up a room and was one of a kind.

"We are devastated by what has happened. She was so looking forward to becoming an auntie and we can’t believe that she has been cruelly taken away from us, with her whole future ahead of her."

The incident happened shortly after 1:20am on 3 December 2022.

Police were called to the new stretch of the A1231 between the Northern Spire and Queen Alexandra bridges.

A black Vauxhall Astra had left the carriageway and crossed the central reservation, before colliding with fencing on the opposite side of the road, officers said.

Mia's family said they are "devastated" after she was "cruelly taken away". Credit: Family handout

Mia, from the Hylton Castle area of Sunderland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family said Mia had just got a job at Footasylum "which she loved" and had started training at Hays Travel.

"She and her sister McKenzie were best friends, and Mia loved her dog Billy. We have so many treasured memories – holidays together in the caravan growing up, as well as going abroad to Disneyland, Greece and Bulgaria," they said.

The tribute continued: "She loved spending time with her boyfriend Konna, and she really enjoyed shopping, eating out and socialising. She would be constantly singing in every room she was in – you’d always hear her, even if you didn’t see her!

"As a family, we’ve been blown away by everyone’s response and the messages of support we’ve received – it’s been overwhelming. I’d like to thank everybody for their kindness and it shows how loved Mia was by everyone who knew her."

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision that led to Mia’s death, which saw three others injured.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains under investigation.

Inspector Sarah Munnelly, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mia’s family at this absolutely awful time and we’ll continue to offer them any support they need.

"Any death on our roads is incredibly sad, but it’s even more poignant when it involves somebody so young who had their whole life ahead of them.

"We will do everything we can to give Mia’s family the answers they deserve and would ask that everyone respects their privacy as well as our ongoing investigation.

"Please refrain from any speculation, either in the community or on social media, that could risk jeopardising the ongoing case."

