Officers investigating a reported sexual assault have released images of a man they would like to identify.

Northumbria Police were called at around 1:30am on Monday 2 January after a 22-year-old woman was touched on the bottom.

A spokesperson for the force said she reported being approached by a man in Station Road, Ashington, who asked for a cigarette.

After stating she did not have one, the woman walked away. It is reported that the man then followed her, before running up behind her and touching her bottom.

The woman confronted the man, who then made off on foot.

Officers have reviewed CCTV footage and have released images of a man who was in the area at the time and may have information which could assist the investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 000506P/23.

