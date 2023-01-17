A community diagnostic centre aimed at providing quicker access to tests and scans has been approved.

The centre in Stockton is expected to be up and running by winter 2023 and will provide a range of services for patients, including:

MRI scans

CT scans

Ultrasound scans

X-rays

Cardiology

Blood tests

Respiratory checks

It will be based on the site of the Castlegate shopping centre and is part of attempts to get through the backlog following the pandemic.

Phil Woolfall, clinical director for radiology at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: "This is fantastic news for our population across the Tees Valley – this diagnostic centre will help make healthcare readily available for all.

"Having access to services including MRI scans and CT scans means patients can receive faster health checks outside of the hospital setting and closer to their homes.

"Diagnostic centres have already proven their effectiveness across the country – it’s something we and our partners believe is the right one for our population."

There are currently 14 operational community diagnostic centres based in the North East and Yorkshire.

David Gallagher, executive director of place delivery for the North East and North Cumbria ICB, said: "Earlier diagnoses for patients through easier, faster and more convenient access to testing we know can significantly improve a patients long-term health.

"Having a health hub in the heart of Stockton town centre will help up catch cancers and other health issues as quickly as possible, helping us save more lives."

