A teenager has been arrested after "offensive graffiti" was daubed on the walls of York Castle Museum.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage after staff reported the graffiti when it appeared over the course of two days.

Police began conducting patrols in the area around the museum following reports of damage on Wednesday 11 January and again on Thursday 12 January.

The teenager was arrested and taken into custody before later being released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

The boy was also arrested on suspicion of being in possession of articles to commit criminal damage.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It’s very upsetting to see a historic and important building such as the Castle Museum targeted in this way.

"North Yorkshire Police will not tolerate these types of acts and our Neighbourhood Policing Teams take swift action to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

"We will continue to conduct enquiries around this incident but in the meantime, if you witnessed anything which would assist our investigation, we’d like to hear from you. Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12230006708."

